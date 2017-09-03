Design adjustment will cause 10-month delay in the dual-track train project in Korat

Monday, September 4, 2017
Korat city gate at the end of Ratchadamnoen Road
Adjustment of the design of the 4.8-km section of the dual-track train project between Klong Khananchit and Jira road junction covering a distance of 69 km in Nakhon Ratchasima will cause a 10-month delay in the project implementation.

Post Today newspaper quoted an informed source in the State Railway of Thailand that the SRT would try to speed up the employment of a consultancy firm to do the re-designing within two months’ time before proceeding with conducting Environmental Impact Assessment study.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

