PHUKET: A 26-year-old American man has died from injuries sustained in a fall from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Nai Yang, on Phuket’s northwest coast, just hours before he was to fly home last night (Sept 3).

Rescue workers were called to the hotel at about 6:30pm yesterday evening, where they found American tourist (name removed), 26, against a wall on the ground beneath his hotel room balcony.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News