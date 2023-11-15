Thai Tourism Authorities Propose to Unlock 60-Day Visa Exemption for European Tourists
European travelers could potentially soon enjoy 60 days of exploration in Thailand without visa requirements, as reported by the Thai Tourism and Sports Ministry.
Automatic passport processing for outbound foreigners from next month
Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol stated on Monday, November 13th, that the tourism ministry is contemplating proposing to the Thai Cabinet to extend the visa exemption period for visitors from 50 European countries from 30 days to 60 days.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!