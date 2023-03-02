Ukrainian Man Fined in Phuket After Being Suspected of Being an Illegal Taxi Driver in Chonburi









A Ukrainian driver was fined 1,000 baht in Phuket for having no valid driving license. He was traveling from Chonburi with friends to Phuket. A Thai taxi driver was concerned he was an illegal minivan driver.

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express over the past weekend that they were notified by a Thai driver that there was a minivan with a Chonburi white license plate and a foreign driver and passengers in Patong. The Thai driver was concerned that the foreign driver was an illegal taxi driver.

The minivan owner was identified as MR. ALEKSEI KKHAEV, 39, a Russian national who lives in Nongprue, Banglamung.

