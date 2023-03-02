Ukrainian Man Fined in Phuket After Being Suspected of Being an Illegal Taxi Driver in Chonburi

March 2, 2023 TN
Toyota Hiace minivan in Pattaya

Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.




A Ukrainian driver was fined 1,000 baht in Phuket for having no valid driving license. He was traveling from Chonburi with friends to Phuket. A Thai taxi driver was concerned he was an illegal minivan driver.

The Patong Police told the Phuket Express over the past weekend that they were notified by a Thai driver that there was a minivan with a Chonburi white license plate and a foreign driver and passengers in Patong. The Thai driver was concerned that the foreign driver was an illegal taxi driver.

The minivan owner was identified as MR. ALEKSEI KKHAEV, 39, a Russian national who lives in Nongprue, Banglamung.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News



1 thought on “Ukrainian Man Fined in Phuket After Being Suspected of Being an Illegal Taxi Driver in Chonburi

  1. Ukrainian Nationality in the headline, Russian nationality in the copy. Nice to see they are working together.

