Monitor Lizard Meat in Trat Not Sent to Fish Ball Factory: Police

March 2, 2023 TN
Monitor lizard found in Lumpini Park in Bangkok, Thailand

Thailand has a large population of water monitor lizards. Photo: Kriti Sachdeva.




BANGKOK, March 2 (TNA) – The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) confirm that an illegal slaughterhouse raided by the police did not deliver monitor lizard meat to a fish ball factory but the meat was destined for restaurants, serving wildlife meat at the border in Trat province.

A Facebook page posted the photos of monitor lizards and a message, saying the police raided a major fish ball factory, using monitor lizard meat to make fish balls and the lizard’s white flesh did not have unpleasant fishy smell. Sun-dried lizard skin was also used to make crispy fried fish skin for sale nationwide.

