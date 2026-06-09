Couple Loses Lives After Leaping From Hotel Building in Hua Hin

HUA HIN, Prachuap Khiri Khan — A profound tragedy unfolded in the coastal resort town of Hua Hin in the early hours of Sunday, June 7, 2026, when a Thai couple lost their lives after leaping from the 16th floor of a local hotel. The man, 43, and the woman, 29, were discovered on the ground near the building, having sustained fatal injuries.

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Local authorities were alerted to the incident at approximately 3:00 a.m. A comprehensive response team was迅速 dispatched to the scene, including Deputy Investigation Inspector Police Lieutenant Apichai Buranakul and Hua Hin Police Station Superintendent Police Colonel Kampanat Na Wichai, alongside forensic officers, detectives, and rescue personnel from the Sawang Hua Hin Dhammasathan Foundation.

Upon entering the couple’s hotel room, investigators discovered a handwritten suicide note. According to police reports, the poignant letter contained apologies to their family members and expressed a deep sense of exhaustion stemming from ongoing life difficulties. The note also included a heartfelt final message from the man, asking his mother to take care of herself. Investigators noted that there were no signs of a struggle in the room, nor was there any evidence to suggest the property had been disturbed prior to the incident.

Security camera footage reviewed by detectives provided a timeline of the couple’s final movements. The video captured the pair leaving their hotel room at approximately 2:45 a.m. They were seen carrying a chair to the 15th floor before proceeding up to the 16th floor. The footage reportedly showed the couple embracing shortly before they stepped from the building, falling to the ground near the third-floor level.

A married couple were found dead side by side at a hotel in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, in the early hours of 7 June. Police said the victims, a 43-year-old man and his 29-year-old wife, had checked into the hotel one day before the incident. Investigators found a… pic.twitter.com/w0HAac8Unm — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) June 8, 2026

Following the identification of the deceased, the man’s mother arrived at the scene in a state of deep distress. She shared with investigating officers that her son had been enduring significant personal stress, which she believed was heavily linked to financial burdens and debts owed to informal, illegal lenders. While authorities are looking into these claims, they have not yet officially confirmed a definitive motive for the tragic act.

The bodies of the deceased were respectfully transported to Hua Hin Hospital for a detailed post-mortem examination to formally establish the medical cause of death. Police continue to examine all available evidence, including the contents of the suicide note and the CCTV footage, to piece together the exact circumstances that led to the devastating loss of life.

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As the community of Hua Hin mourns this sudden tragedy, local authorities are working to conclude the investigation and provide support to the grieving families.

-Thailand News (TN)