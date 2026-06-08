Thailand Braces For Severe Weather

BANGKOK, Thailand — The Thai Meteorological Department has issued severe weather warnings, forecasting very heavy rainfall across the northern and upper northeastern regions of the country, which carries a high risk of flash flooding and dangerous water runoff in several provinces.

Meteorological Department Issues Storm Alert For Multiple Regions

The department reported on Sunday that a relatively strong southwestern monsoon is currently dominating the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This active monsoon trough is projected to persist from Monday through Saturday, stretching across Myanmar, the upper northern territories of Thailand, and upper Laos, before connecting with a low-pressure area situated over Vietnam. This complex meteorological setup is expected to bring continuous and intense precipitation to the affected landmasses.

The accumulation of heavy rain is expected to trigger flash floods, rapid surface runoff, and overflowing waterways. While the North and upper Northeast face the most direct impact from the severe downpours, the western parts of the North, the Central Plains, and the Eastern region are also on high alert for potential flooding and related water hazards. Local authorities in these vulnerable areas are being urged to monitor water levels and prepare for potential emergency responses.

The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain in 31 provinces, especially in the north, central and eastern regions, as the southwest monsoon continues to affect much of the country. Bangkok and surrounding areas face a 60% chance of thunderstorms, while residents in… pic.twitter.com/0sTewZIhac — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) June 8, 2026

In addition to the terrestrial flood risks, the department has issued a strict maritime advisory for the upper Andaman Sea due to the deteriorating sea conditions. Operators of small boats are strongly advised to keep their vessels ashore until Friday. The powerful monsoon winds are expected to generate rough seas, with wave heights estimated to reach between two and three meters, posing significant dangers to maritime navigation and coastal activities.

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Residents in the forecasted impact zones are encouraged to stay informed through official meteorological updates, secure their properties against potential water damage, and heed the directives of local disaster mitigation agencies. The Meteorological Department will continue to monitor the evolving weather patterns and will issue further bulletins as the monsoon trough and low-pressure systems develop over the coming days.

-Thailand News (TN)