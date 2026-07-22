22-Year-Old Russian Tourist Dies in Patong Hotel Room

PHUKET, Thailand — A 22-year-old Russian national has died after being found unconscious in a hotel room in Patong, prompting a comprehensive police investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

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The incident was reported at approximately 5:10 a.m. on July 22, when the Patong Police Station radio center received an alert regarding a foreign guest in distress at a hotel located on Phang Mueang Sai Kor Road in the Kathu district. In response, Patong Police Station Chief Police Colonel Krokrit Khankhuea dispatched Deputy Inspector Lieutenant Narinn Bilson alongside relevant officers to the scene.

Upon arrival, law enforcement personnel discovered the man, identified as Mr. Nikolaev, unconscious inside his room. Rescue workers from the Phuket Kusoldharm Foundation were already on site providing initial emergency assistance and reportedly detected faint signs of life. An ambulance from Patong Hospital was immediately summoned, and the victim was transported to the facility’s emergency department for urgent medical treatment. Despite these efforts, he subsequently passed away, though authorities have not publicly disclosed the exact time his death was formally confirmed.

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The precise cause of death remains undetermined at this stage. To establish the medical cause, Mr. Nikolaev’s body has been transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a detailed post-mortem examination. The initial police report did not provide further details regarding the victim’s length of stay at the hotel, his physical condition prior to being discovered, or any specific findings observed within the room.

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As the investigation progresses, local authorities are actively coordinating with the Tourist Police, Immigration Police, and the Russian Embassy. This inter-agency collaboration aims to formally notify the victim’s next of kin and facilitate the necessary arrangements for the repatriation of his remains in accordance with religious rites and consular protocols. The lead investigating officer will continue to execute all required legal procedures as the inquiry unfolds.

-Thailand News (TN)