Russian Woman Arrested For Operating Illegal Cosmetic Clinic In Phuket

PHUKET, Thailand — A 45-year-old Russian woman has been arrested following a coordinated raid on a villa in Phuket, where authorities uncovered an alleged illegal cosmetic treatment clinic and seized unregistered medical supplies and equipment valued at over 600,000 baht.

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The enforcement operation, codenamed “Moscow Devil Filler,” was executed by a joint task force comprising officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), the Crime Suppression Division, and officials from the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office. Acting on intelligence regarding foreign nationals conducting unauthorized medical and beauty businesses in the province, investigators secured a search warrant from the Phuket Provincial Court, dated June 4, 2026, before descending on a property in the Thep Krasattri subdistrict of Thalang district.

Upon entering the villa, the raiding party discovered a Thai woman, identified only as “Mae,” lying on a treatment bed in the midst of an apparent cosmetic procedure. A subsequent search of the premises revealed a hidden cache of medicines, medical supplies, and aesthetic equipment. The suspect, identified as Miss Kristine, who claimed to be the owner of the villa, accompanied the officers during the search. When confronted, she was unable to produce any licenses to operate or manage a medical facility and reportedly admitted that the premises were not legally registered for medical use, nor did she hold a medical practitioner’s license.

During the raid, authorities confiscated 130 items spanning 32 distinct categories of evidence. The seized inventory encompassed various injectable substances such as collagen, lidocaine, botulinum toxin, and hyaluronic acid fillers, as well as clinical equipment including syringes, needles, and gloves, alongside used medical waste. Investigators further alleged that a portion of the confiscated medicines and medical devices had been smuggled into Thailand from Russia via an international airport without proper customs authorization.

A 45-year-old Russian woman was arrested in Phuket on Saturday when police raided a large residence allegedly operating as an illegal cosmetic clinic. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/5UEefPv2Tl — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) June 7, 2026

Miss Kristine faces a multitude of severe charges, including operating and managing a medical facility without a license in violation of the Medical Facilities Act, selling medical devices without authorization, and distributing unregistered and unapproved medicines. According to local media reports, the suspect initially denied the allegations during police questioning. She was taken into custody and transferred to investigators at Thalang Police Station to face formal legal proceedings.

The arrest highlights the Royal Thai Police’s ongoing crackdown on illegal medical tourism and unlicensed aesthetic clinics, which have proliferated in popular expatriate and tourist hubs like Phuket. Authorities emphasize that unregulated cosmetic procedures pose severe health risks to the public and undermine the integrity of the licensed medical profession.

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As the investigation continues, law enforcement agencies will process the seized evidence through forensic and medical evaluations to determine the full extent of the illegal operations.

-Thailand News (TN)