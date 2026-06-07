Thai Doctor Struck By A Intoxicated British Motorcyclist In Koh Phangan Dies

SURAT THANI, Thailand — A prominent Thai medical specialist has died after sustaining severe brain injuries in a hit-and-run collision on Pha-ngan Island, allegedly caused by a heavily intoxicated British motorcyclist. Dr. Theerasuk Kawamatawong, 53, passed away following a prolonged coma, marking a tragic conclusion to the incident that occurred last month in Surat Thani province.

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Dr. Theerasuk was a dedicated specialist in respiratory disease and critical care medicine at Vimut Hospital on Phahonyothin Road in Bangkok. Following his death, a traditional water-pouring ceremony was held in his honor at the Sutthai Room of Ramathibodi Hospital, where he had been receiving intensive care since the accident. His body is scheduled to be transported to his home province of Ubon Ratchathani for final funeral rites.

The fatal incident occurred on May 23 while the doctor was walking on a designated pavement on Pha-ngan Island. He was struck by a motorcycle, suffering a subarachnoid haemorrhage that left him unconscious and unresponsive. He was initially treated at a local facility before being airlifted to Ramathibodi Hospital in Bangkok for advanced neurological care, but ultimately succumbed to his critical injuries.

The suspect, identified by police only as 51-year-old Willcock, was apprehended at a local ferry pier as he attempted to flee the island. Subsequent toxicology reports revealed that the British national was heavily intoxicated and had illicit substances, including cocaine, in his system at the time of the crash. Investigators reviewing closed-circuit television footage determined that the suspect had purchased two cans of alcohol from a supermarket approximately 1.4 kilometers from the crash site just 17 minutes before the collision, and was observed consuming them while riding.

❗️ Today, Thailand's medical community grieves the loss of Assoc. Prof. Theerasak Kaewomtawong, who died from injuries sustained on May 23 after a motorcycle ridden onto a pedestrian sidewalk by a 51-year-old British tourist reportedly under the influence of cocaine struck him.… https://t.co/q71uguZskm pic.twitter.com/U0AiOZraOI — Jeab (@Jeab1030599) June 7, 2026

Witnesses at the scene reported that the suspect shouted aggressively immediately after striking the doctor before speeding away. During police questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to hitting the pedestrian and fleeing the area. Authorities seized the motorcycle as physical evidence and discovered that the vehicle’s annual tax had expired in early 2025 and lacked mandatory compulsory insurance coverage. Furthermore, the suspect was found to be driving without a valid Thai license or an international driving permit, possessing only a United Kingdom driving license.

The British national, who operates a tour boat business near Wok Tum Beach on Pha-ngan Island, had entered Thailand on a Non-Immigrant B visa valid until December 25. He has been formally charged with multiple severe offenses, including reckless driving causing death, failing to stop and render assistance after an accident, driving without a valid license, and illegal narcotics use.

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The tragic loss of Dr. Theerasuk has sent shockwaves through the medical community and highlighted the ongoing dangers of impaired driving in Thailand’s popular tourist destinations. As the judicial process advances, prosecutors will evaluate the comprehensive evidence, including toxicology reports and video footage, to pursue the maximum penalties under Thai law.

-Thailand News (TN)