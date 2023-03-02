German Tourist Rescued After Getting Injured Inside Krabi Cave
Emergency responders were notified on Tuesday (February 28th) from a local long-tailed boat operator that a 61-year-old female German tourist fell and injured herself inside a cave.
Rescue workers went into the area with the long-tailed boat before climbing up on a ladder in the natural hall inside the cave which is more than ten meters high. The German tourist was put on a rescue board before being removed and taken on a long-tailed boat to a nearby hospital.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
