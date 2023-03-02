TAT Calls for Submissions for 14th Thailand Tourism Awards









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced the commencement of the submission process for the 14th Thailand Tourism Awards, a distinguished recognition for the travel industry’s brightest and best in Thailand.

The application period runs from March 1 to April 30, 2023, with the announcement of winners set for September 8, 2023. As a symbol of appreciation for responsible and sustainable tourism, the awards ceremony will be held on World Tourism Day on September 27.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





