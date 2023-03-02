TAT Calls for Submissions for 14th Thailand Tourism Awards
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced the commencement of the submission process for the 14th Thailand Tourism Awards, a distinguished recognition for the travel industry’s brightest and best in Thailand.
The application period runs from March 1 to April 30, 2023, with the announcement of winners set for September 8, 2023. As a symbol of appreciation for responsible and sustainable tourism, the awards ceremony will be held on World Tourism Day on September 27.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand
