Taiwanese Tourist Dies After Snorkeling in Krabi
A Taiwanese tourist died after snorkeling at an island in Mueang Krabi.
The Mueang Krabi Police told the Phuket Express they were notified of the incident by Krabi Hospital on Tuesday (February 28th). Mr. Yueh Lee, 36, a Taiwanese national, was taken from Hong Island in the Khao Thong sub-district. He was pronounced dead at the Krabi hospital. A doctor said he died from drowning.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
