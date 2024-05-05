Maya Bay Ranks Fifth in Global Beach Awards

BANGKOK (NNT) – BeachAtlas, a UK-based startup that specializes in beach-related information, has unveiled the results for the 2024 Golden Beach Award, showcasing the top 100 beaches worldwide. Thailand’s Maya Bay achieved a remarkable fifth place, following closely behind Bora Bora in French Polynesia, Boulders Beach in South Africa, Waikiki Beach in the USA, and Copacabana in Brazil, which secured the top four positions respectively.

Maya Bay is renowned for its crystal-clear turquoise waters, dramatic cliffs, and pristine white sands. The bay gained international fame from its appearance in the movie “The Beach,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, making it a sought-after destination for tourists around the globe. This year, a broad range of selection criteria for the awards were introduced, including the beach’s natural beauty, its contributions to local communities, and cultural significance.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

