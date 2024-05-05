Thai tourist police on Walking Street, Pattaya.

Police and Civilians Apprehend Drug-Induced Rampaging Man in Pattaya

A group of civilians and police officers captured a drug-induced man who went on a rampage on Pattaya Central Road in the early hours of Sunday, May 5th.

At 3:30 AM, Pol. Lt. Col. Chaowalit Suwanmanee, Deputy Superintendent of Pattaya Police Station, received a report of a man behaving erratically in front of a rice porridge shop on Pattaya Central Road in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chonburi province. Upon receiving the report, Pol. Lt. Col. Chaowalit and his team of officers rushed to the scene.

