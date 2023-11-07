Unhinged And Unclothed Russian Man Arrested for Violent Rampage in Pattaya

A 23-year-old Russian man was arrested last night for acting erratically while in his birthday suit, roaming public streets in North Pattaya and attacking random Thais unprovoked.

Russian Man Causes Multiple-Motorcycle Collision Late Night in Pattaya, Refuses Alcohol Test and Tries to Escape

The suspect, identified by police as a 23-year-old Russian man whose full name was withheld pending mental evaluation and treatment, was arrested on Soi Naklua 16 around 8:00 P.M. yesterday, November 7th, 2023.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts