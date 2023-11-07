}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Unhinged And Unclothed Russian Man Arrested for Violent Rampage in Pattaya - Thailand News

Unhinged And Unclothed Russian Man Arrested for Violent Rampage in Pattaya

TN November 7, 2023 0
Pattaya at Night

Pattaya street at Night. Photo: Cho's.

A 23-year-old Russian man was arrested last night for acting erratically while in his birthday suit, roaming public streets in North Pattaya and attacking random Thais unprovoked.

Russian Man Causes Multiple-Motorcycle Collision Late Night in Pattaya, Refuses Alcohol Test and Tries to Escape

The suspect, identified by police as a 23-year-old Russian man whose full name was withheld pending mental evaluation and treatment, was arrested on Soi Naklua 16 around 8:00 P.M. yesterday, November 7th, 2023.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

