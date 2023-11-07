Unhinged And Unclothed Russian Man Arrested for Violent Rampage in Pattaya
A 23-year-old Russian man was arrested last night for acting erratically while in his birthday suit, roaming public streets in North Pattaya and attacking random Thais unprovoked.
The suspect, identified by police as a 23-year-old Russian man whose full name was withheld pending mental evaluation and treatment, was arrested on Soi Naklua 16 around 8:00 P.M. yesterday, November 7th, 2023.
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News
