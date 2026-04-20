Nigerian Drug Trafficking Boss Arrested in Bangkok After 17 Years in Thailand

BANGKOK — A 47-year-old Nigerian national identified as a key figure in the distribution of cocaine across Thailand has been arrested in the capital’s Bang Rak district, in a police operation that also netted three additional suspects and seized drugs, cash and assets worth millions of baht.

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The suspect, identified only as Mr. Patric, was detained on April 18, 2026, near Soi Silom 1, bringing an end to a months-long investigation that authorities say has significantly disrupted a major cocaine trafficking network operating in the kingdom. The operation was led by senior officers including Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, Pol Lt Gen Aachayon Kraitong, and Pol Maj Gen Thiradet Thamsuthee, working alongside narcotics suppression units and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board.

According to police, Mr. Patric had lived in Thailand for more than 17 years, allegedly using a sham marriage to a Thai national to maintain his residency and avoid detection. He faces five criminal counts related to the illegal possession and distribution of a Category 2 narcotic—cocaine—for commercial purposes. The investigation stemmed from intelligence gathered throughout 2025 and early 2026, with officers spending approximately four months building their case before making their move.

Surveillance on April 18 revealed a drug transaction taking place, leading to Mr. Patric’s arrest at approximately 11:00 p.m. During a subsequent search of his residence, officers discovered more than one million baht in cash hidden above a bathroom ceiling, along with other assets. In total, authorities seized approximately 30 grams of cocaine, a vehicle, around 1.5 million baht in cash, foreign currency, and additional assets valued at over 400,000 baht.

BANGKOK — 19 April 2026, Thai police have dismantled a cocaine trafficking network and arrested four suspects, including an alleged Nigerian ringleader, seizing drugs and assets worth millions of baht. For full story: https://t.co/r3lWB1kz9U pic.twitter.com/0bMcXhVfi7 — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) April 19, 2026

The three other suspects arrested in coordinated raids included Mr. Thomas, a 60-year-old Swiss national found in possession of 0.87 grams of cocaine in Nonthaburi, and two Thai nationals, Yot, 35, and Nat, 34, who were detained in Bangkok on charges of joint possession of cocaine without permission. All suspects have been handed over to investigators at Thung Maha Mek Police Station, Chaiyaphruek Police Station, and Bang Phong Phang Police Station for prosecution under Thai law.

Police reported that Mr. Patric initially refused to cooperate with investigators and later experienced leg cramps during the arrest process. In a dramatic turn, he subsequently broke down in tears and pleaded to be allowed to return home, stating that he did not want to grow old in a Thai prison. He eventually admitted to the charges, saying he was shocked to have been caught and claimed that the money hidden in his residence had been brought from Nigeria and was being stored rather than concealed, a distinction that authorities dismissed.

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The arrest has been hailed as a significant blow to drug trafficking networks operating in Thailand, with authorities stating that further investigations are ongoing to identify additional suspects and dismantle any remaining cells. Seized assets have been transferred to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board for legal proceedings, and prosecutors are expected to file formal charges in the coming days. For Mr. Patric, 17 years of living in Thailand have ended in a jail cell, his tears and pleas for mercy unanswered by the officers who spent months tracking him down.

-Thailand News (TN)