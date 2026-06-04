Thai Woman Hospitalized After Falling From Third-floor Pattaya Nightlife Venue

PATTAYA, Chon Buri — A Thai woman was hospitalized with multiple injuries after falling from the third floor of a newly opened beer bar in the Soi Buakhao nightlife district late on June 3, 2026, prompting a comprehensive police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation and officers from Pattaya City Police Station were dispatched to the five-storey commercial building at approximately 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities had to manage a large crowd of Thai and foreign tourists that had gathered at the scene, causing significant traffic congestion along the popular entertainment street. The victim, identified as Natthanida, was found on the ground after reportedly falling from the third-floor level. Her descent was partially broken by an awning, which she struck and tore through before landing on the pavement below.

Rescue personnel administered immediate first aid for abrasions and complaints of severe back pain before transporting her to Pattaya City Hospital for urgent medical evaluation. Authorities noted that the victim appeared to be intoxicated at the time of the fall. It was also reported by those present that the incident occurred on what was believed to be her birthday.

𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗰 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗮𝘆𝗮: 𝟭𝟵-𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿-𝗢𝗹𝗱 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗜𝗻𝗷𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗙𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗙𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗕𝗲𝗲𝗿 𝗕𝗮𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 Late last night, June 3, Pattaya police and emergency services responded to a tragic incident on… pic.twitter.com/cpGfxZUNn2 — ฿คຖgk๐k-฿๐y – หนุ่มบางกอก 🇹🇭 (@Bangkokboy17) June 4, 2026

According to witness statements provided to police, the victim is the girlfriend of the Australian national who owns the newly established beer bar. Onlookers informed investigators that the couple frequently consumed alcohol together and had a history of frequent arguments. Several individuals noted that the woman had appeared highly stressed in the days leading up to the incident and revealed that she had previously attempted to jump from the same building on an earlier occasion, an act that was reportedly thwarted by her boyfriend.

During the aftermath of the incident, the Australian owner of the venue, who also appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, became visibly agitated. Witnesses and media personnel reported that he shouted at those present and attempted to physically prevent journalists from recording the scene and filming inside the establishment.

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Pattaya City Police have secured the area, documented the scene, and collected physical evidence to assist in their inquiry. Investigators have stated that they will hold off on drawing final conclusions regarding the exact cause of the fall until the victim’s medical condition improves sufficiently for her to provide a formal statement. Authorities will conduct inquiries with the victim, the venue owner, and other witnesses to establish a definitive timeline and determine whether the fall was accidental or intentional.

-Thailand News (TN)