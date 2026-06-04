Bolt Permanently Bans Driver Following Viral Assault On Japanese Passenger In Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand — Bolt Thailand has terminated and permanently banned a ride-hailing driver accused of physically assaulting a Japanese passenger during a fare dispute in Bangkok, the company announced on Wednesday. The ride-hailing platform also confirmed it is providing comprehensive assistance to the victim following the incident, which recently sparked widespread public scrutiny on social media.

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The confrontation occurred on May 28 in the bustling Asok area of the Sukhumvit district. According to police reports filed by the victim, a 52-year-old Japanese restaurateur, the altercation began when the driver abruptly stopped the vehicle and refused to continue the journey, claiming the previously agreed-upon fare would not cover the remaining distance. When the passenger attempted to discuss the matter, the driver allegedly exited the vehicle and physically assaulted him.

The details of the assault were brought to public attention on Monday when a popular Facebook page published an account of the event. The post quickly went viral, prompting widespread concern from both locals and international visitors, and leading to increased scrutiny of passenger safety within the ride-hailing sector.

In response to the public outcry, Bolt Thailand released an official statement expressing deep regret over the incident and reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy regarding violence or inappropriate behavior by any driver utilizing its platform. The company confirmed that it has permanently suspended the accused driver’s account and is working closely with local law enforcement to facilitate the ongoing investigation.

Bolt Thailand announced on Wednesday it had sacked and permanently banned the ride-hail motorcyclist accused of assaulting a Japanese passenger. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/dTuVxR1ZGv — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) June 3, 2026

Addressing circulating rumors regarding the driver’s credentials, Bolt clarified that the individual was operating exclusively on his own registered account, dispelling earlier reports that he had been using another person’s login. The company also noted that the driver had expressed a willingness to take responsibility for his actions and had requested to apologize to the passenger in person. However, the victim respectfully declined the meeting. The driver is reportedly prepared to face the legal process as the case moves through the judicial system.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges ride-hailing companies face in monitoring driver conduct and ensuring the safety of their users in a highly competitive and fast-paced market. Bolt emphasized that passenger safety remains its highest priority and that the swift termination of the driver reflects its commitment to maintaining strict safety and service standards across its network in Thailand.

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Local authorities continue to process the assault charges as the legal proceedings advance. The Royal Thai Police have reiterated that all individuals, regardless of their employment status or the platform they use, are subject to the same legal standards, and violent behavior will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

-Thailand News (TN)