Bangkok Tuk-Tuk Driver Arrested for Attacking British and Indian Tourists with Wrench

On November 7th, 2023, Lumpini police officers captured a tuk-tuk driver who allegedly hit British and Indian tourists with a steel wrench in Pathumwan, Bangkok, on November 5th.

According to the report from Lumpini police, an investigation on local CCTV found the alleged suspect and a tuk-tuk’s license plate. The alleged suspect was later identified as Mr. Atthaphon Phiw-on, 32.

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

