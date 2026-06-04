Phuket International Airport To Deploy Automated Passport Gates

PHUKET, Thailand — Phuket International Airport is set to implement automated passport control gates starting June 13, a strategic upgrade aimed at alleviating severe congestion and enhancing processing efficiency during peak travel periods. The technological intervention follows intense scrutiny over online reports of overcrowding at immigration checkpoints and unverified allegations of unofficial payments being solicited for expedited clearance.

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Deputy Government Spokeswoman Ploythalay Laksameesaengjan announced that the new automated system, initially designated for departing passengers, is designed to significantly reduce waiting times and streamline immigration procedures. She emphasized that the deployment of the e-gates will modernize the airport’s infrastructure, bringing its border control services in line with international standards while accommodating the steady increase in tourist arrivals and an expanding flight schedule.

The infrastructural upgrade comes at a critical time as aviation authorities address public concerns regarding immigration processing. Recent social media reports highlighted excessive wait times and alleged that some travelers were paying unofficial fees to bypass standard queues. In response to these claims, government officials have ordered a formal investigation into the allegations to ensure the integrity of the border control process. The Airports of Thailand (AoT) has firmly denied the existence of any fast-track bribery scheme, asserting that all immigration services strictly operate under official government protocols and that there is no institutional policy permitting additional fees for preferential clearance.

Phuket International Airport will officially launch automated passport control gates for departing passengers on 13 June as part of efforts to ease congestion and improve processing times during peak travel periods, a government spokeswoman said. Deputy Government Spokeswoman… pic.twitter.com/iGRZRmy8gP — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) June 3, 2026

Beyond the introduction of the automated gates, the AoT’s Phuket office is collaborating closely with immigration authorities to implement immediate operational improvements. These measures include enhanced passenger-flow management strategies, the deployment of additional frontline staff to assist travelers, and improved coordination with airlines to stagger flight schedules during peak hours, thereby preventing massive surges of passengers at the immigration halls.

Phuket International Airport serves as a primary gateway for millions of international visitors arriving in southern Thailand each year. The facility frequently experiences significant bottlenecks during high-season months and holiday periods, placing immense pressure on existing border control infrastructure. The integration of automated clearance systems is a critical step in modernizing the airport’s capacity to handle growing passenger volumes without compromising security or service quality.

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As the June 13 launch approaches, airport management and immigration officials will continue to monitor the system’s performance and passenger feedback. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining a transparent, efficient, and secure border control environment for all travelers.

-Thailand News (TN)