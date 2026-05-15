Chinese Man Faces Legal Action After Damaging Automated Gates At Suvarnabhumi Airport

SAMUT PRAKAN, Thailand — A 30-year-old Chinese national is facing criminal charges, potential imprisonment, and a lifetime ban from Thailand after allegedly damaging two automated passport control gates and verbally abusing immigration officers at Suvarnabhumi Airport on May 13, according to airport police and Immigration Bureau officials.

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The incident occurred around 2:35 p.m. at the airport’s outbound immigration Zone 2, where the suspect, identified as Liwei Zheng, was attempting to pass through an Automated Border Control checkpoint before boarding Spring Airlines flight 9C7282 to China. According to authorities, Zheng failed to follow the machine’s instructions correctly after placing his boarding pass on the passport scanner, causing the first gate to remain closed.

Frustrated by the malfunction, Zheng allegedly became aggressive and kicked the glass gate, causing visible damage before attempting the process a second time. Officials stated that he again incorrectly positioned his passport during the subsequent attempt, prompting another system failure. Video footage circulating online reportedly shows Zheng kicking the gate a second time and forcing his way through the checkpoint without proper clearance.

When immigration officers moved to detain him, police said Zheng shouted abusive remarks in both Chinese and English, including insults that were translated into Thai as highly offensive personal attacks. Officers also alleged that he attempted to physically assault staff members while they were carrying out their official duties. The situation was eventually de-escalated when Zheng’s wife intervened and restrained him before the confrontation could escalate further.

“The behavior displayed was completely unacceptable and violated both Thai law and basic standards of respectful conduct,” said Police Captain Saranwit Kaewkhoto of Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station. “Our officers were simply performing their duties to ensure security and order at a major international gateway.”

Immigration officers and airport security personnel subsequently transferred Zheng to investigators at Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station for detention and processing. Authorities have charged him with damaging government property, an offense under Thai law that carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both. He will also be required to compensate Suvarnabhumi Airport for repair costs, which officials estimate at between 450,000 and 480,000 baht.

In addition, police are pursuing charges related to insulting public officials while they are performing their duties, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both. Investigators expect to forward the case to Samut Prakan Provincial Court on May 15, 2026, for formal judicial proceedings.

In a significant administrative action, Immigration Bureau Commissioner Lieutenant General Phanumas Boonyalak ordered officials to revoke Zheng’s visa and place him on Thailand’s immigration blacklist for life, describing him as “a threat to society.” Authorities confirmed that Zheng will be deported to China once all legal proceedings have concluded.

“Thailand welcomes visitors from around the world who respect our people, our culture, and our laws,” Lieutenant General Phanumas stated. “However, criminal offenses or behavior that violates public morality will not be tolerated. Those who engage in such conduct face visa revocation, deportation, and potential bans on future entry.”

🚨🇹🇭 Thai police arrested a Chinese traveler named Zheng Liwei for allegedly kicking and damaging two automated passport control gates at Suvarnabhumi Airport. The disturbance in the terminal resulted in charges being filed against him. The consequences:

– The suspect agreed to… pic.twitter.com/oZbfkgyXh5 — Jeab (@Jeab1030599) May 14, 2026

The incident has drawn attention to the increasing reliance on automated border control systems at major international airports and the importance of passenger compliance with technological procedures. Suvarnabhumi Airport, one of Southeast Asia’s busiest aviation hubs, has invested significantly in automated checkpoints to streamline passenger processing while maintaining security standards.

“Automated systems are designed to enhance efficiency, but they require users to follow instructions carefully,” said a Bangkok-based aviation security analyst who requested anonymity. “When passengers become frustrated and resort to aggression, it not only damages expensive equipment but also undermines the safety and order that these systems are meant to protect.”

For travelers passing through Suvarnabhumi Airport, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of patience and compliance when navigating immigration procedures. Airport authorities recommend that passengers carefully follow on-screen instructions, seek assistance from staff if difficulties arise, and maintain respectful conduct throughout the process.

“Most travelers move through our checkpoints without incident,” said a spokesperson for the Airports of Thailand. “We appreciate the cooperation of the vast majority of passengers and ask that everyone treat our facilities and staff with respect.”

The Royal Thai Police have emphasized that all individuals, regardless of nationality, are subject to Thai law while within the country’s territory. “Legal accountability applies equally to citizens and visitors alike,” said a police spokesperson. “Our duty is to uphold the law fairly and to ensure that public infrastructure and personnel are protected.”

For Zheng, the immediate future involves detention pending court proceedings, followed by deportation upon conclusion of the legal process. Under Thai immigration regulations, individuals placed on the lifetime blacklist are prohibited from re-entering the country under any visa category.

The case also underscores broader conversations about traveler behavior, cultural expectations, and the responsibilities that come with international mobility. While travel can be stressful, particularly when facing technical difficulties or tight connections, authorities emphasize that aggression and disrespect toward public servants are never justified.

“Travel is a privilege, not a right,” noted a representative from a Bangkok-based travel ethics organization. “Respecting local laws and treating service personnel with dignity are fundamental expectations for responsible global citizenship.”

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As the case advances through Thailand’s judicial system, authorities have appealed to the public to refrain from speculation and to rely on official information regarding the proceedings. Further updates regarding court dates, legal outcomes, and any additional measures related to airport security protocols are expected as the investigation concludes and judicial review proceeds.

-Thailand News (TN)