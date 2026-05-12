Chinese Suspect With Pattaya Arsenal Planned Cambodia Scam-gang Attack

PATTAYA, Chon Buri — A Chinese national detained last week with a large cache of weapons and explosives in Pattaya was planning to attack a rival scam operation in Cambodia and had no intention of carrying out a terrorist attack in Thailand, according to senior Royal Thai Police officials.

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Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phiwphan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, stated on Tuesday that evidence gathered during the investigation indicates the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Sun Mingchen, was connected to criminal networks based in Cambodia and was preparing to address serious internal conflicts among those groups. “There are no indications that the suspect or his network planned a terror attack in Thailand,” Pol Lt Gen Trairong emphasized.

The investigation revealed that Sun held multiple travel documents, including Chinese and Cambodian passports, a Thailand Privilege entry visa typically issued to wealthy foreign investors, and a residence visa for South Korea. Financial forensic analysis uncovered transactions totaling tens of millions of baht linked to bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets associated with Cambodia-based scam syndicates, suggesting the suspect was financially embedded in transnational criminal operations.

According to Pol Lt Gen Trairong, Sun initially told interrogators that he suffered from depression and had been amassing weapons for the purpose of suicide. While the suspect has a documented history of treatment for depression, police indicated they are giving significant weight to digital evidence recovered from his devices and to communications that point toward operational planning rather than personal distress.

The discovery of the arsenal followed a vehicle collision involving Sun in Chon Buri province last Friday. When police responded to the crash, they found multiple weapons inside the car and subsequently uncovered additional firearms, ammunition, and C-4 plastic explosives during a search of his rented residence in Pattaya. The seized materials included military-grade assault rifles and detonation devices that raised immediate concerns about potential security threats.

Six individuals have now been arrested in connection with the case, including members of the Thai armed forces allegedly involved in supplying weapons to the Chinese suspect. Authorities have not disclosed the identities or units of the military personnel, citing ongoing investigative protocols and the sensitivity of matters involving uniformed services.

Sun is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital after suffering severe convulsions while in custody at Pattaya Remand Prison on Tuesday morning. Pol Lt Gen Trairong attributed the medical emergency to extreme psychological stress and a three-day refusal to eat while detained. “He is now out of danger and under close medical observation,” the police spokesperson confirmed.

Yutthana Nakruangsri, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Corrections, suggested that the suspect may have ingested an excessive amount of medication prior to the extension of his detention order, which could have contributed to his physical deterioration. Medical staff continue to monitor his condition while coordinating with police regarding security arrangements during his hospitalization.

The Chinese man caught with a large home arsenal in Pattaya last week planned to attack a rival scam gang in Cambodia and had no intentions of carrying out a terror attack in Thailand, according to Thai police. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/42VuWzxFrf — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 12, 2026

The case has drawn significant public and media attention due to the nature of the seized materials and questions about how a foreign national was able to accumulate such a substantial arsenal within Thailand. Authorities have emphasized that the investigation remains active and that all individuals involved, regardless of nationality or status, will be held accountable under Thai law.

“We are pursuing every lead with diligence and transparency,” Pol Lt Gen Trairong stated. “This case involves complex cross-border criminal networks, and we are coordinating with international partners to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the situation.”

The Royal Thai Police have reiterated that there is currently no evidence suggesting a planned attack on Thai soil. However, they acknowledged that the presence of military-grade explosives and weapons in civilian hands represents a serious public safety concern regardless of the intended target.

Cambodian authorities have not issued a formal public statement regarding the investigation, though regional law enforcement cooperation on transnational crime, including scam operations and arms trafficking, has increased in recent years. Thailand and Cambodia share a porous border that has occasionally been exploited by criminal networks seeking to evade detection.

For local communities in Pattaya and Chon Buri, the incident has reinforced awareness of the importance of vigilant law enforcement and interagency coordination. “Our residents expect authorities to take these matters seriously,” said a local community leader who requested anonymity. “We support thorough investigations and appropriate security measures while ensuring that due process is respected.”

As the investigation continues, forensic experts are analyzing explosives, digital communications, and financial records to map the full scope of the suspect’s activities and connections. Prosecutors will evaluate whether to pursue charges related to illegal weapons possession, explosives handling, conspiracy, or other applicable offenses under Thai criminal law.

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Further updates regarding Sun’s medical condition, the judicial proceedings against the detained suspects, and any additional arrests are expected as authorities provide information through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)