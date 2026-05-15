Cambodia Protests Thailand’s Registration Of Disputed Border Temples As Unlawful

BANGKOK, Thailand — Cambodia’s Ministry of Culture has formally called on Thailand to immediately withdraw the registration of three ancient temples in Thailand’s Surin province from its official archaeological sites registry, denouncing the move as an unlawful attempt to assert territorial claims over cultural heritage sites that Cambodia maintains lie within its sovereign territory.

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In a statement released this week, the Cambodian ministry described the registration by Thailand’s Fine Arts Department as “illegal, null and without legal effect,” arguing that the action cannot serve as evidence of territorial sovereignty or be used as an instrument for border delineation. The registration, which was announced in Thailand’s Royal Gazette and took effect on May 9, added the temples of Ta Muen Thom, Ta Kwai, and Nong Khana to Thailand’s official list of protected ancient monuments.

“Cambodia considers this registration an unlawful attempt to create an artificial legal appearance over cultural sites situated within the sovereign territory of the Kingdom of Cambodia,” the ministry’s statement read. The temples are known by different names in Cambodia: Tamone, Ta Krabey, and K’nar, respectively.

The Royal Gazette announcement stated that the Fine Arts Department added the temples to its registry “for the sake of clarity in protecting ancient monuments.” Thailand’s Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised explained that the designation of archaeological sites would improve the efficiency of their management, protection, and preservation, particularly in preventing encroachment and damage. She added that the formal status would facilitate restoration and conservation work, allowing such efforts to proceed more effectively within a clearer legal framework.

However, Cambodian authorities have rejected this rationale, emphasizing that the unilateral action violates Cambodia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and undermines the spirit of peaceful dialogue and mutual respect between the two neighboring countries. The ministry stressed that border delineation and sovereignty determinations must be resolved through bilateral negotiations and established international legal mechanisms, not through domestic administrative measures.

The dispute over these temples is part of a long-standing and occasionally volatile border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, rooted in colonial-era maps and differing interpretations of historical boundaries. Tensions erupted into armed clashes in July and December of last year, resulting in dozens of casualties and leaving several temples claimed by both sides under Thai military control. Thailand took control of the three temples in question before a ceasefire was signed, prompting formal protests from Phnom Penh that continue to this day.

The Royal Gazette announcement included the registration of 79 archaeological sites across Thailand’s northern, northeastern, and southern regions. In Surin province alone, nine temples were listed as ancient sites this year, including the three that are the subject of Cambodia’s protest.

Regional observers note that cultural heritage sites along contested borders often become focal points for broader territorial disputes, as historical monuments can carry significant symbolic weight in national narratives. “Temples are not just stones; they are embodiments of history, identity, and sovereignty,” said a Southeast Asian heritage scholar who requested anonymity. “When borders are unclear, cultural sites can become proxies for political claims.”

Thailand has not issued a detailed public response to Cambodia’s latest protest, though government sources have previously indicated that the registration of archaeological sites is a domestic administrative matter aimed at preservation, not a statement on international boundaries. Thai officials have emphasized their commitment to protecting cultural heritage regardless of political disputes.

Cambodia urges Thailand to delist disputed border temples 🇰🇭⚡🇹🇭 Phnom Penh has protested Thailand’s registration of Ta Muen Thom, Ta Kwai and other ancient sites along the border, calling the move a violation of Cambodian sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/jG54aEZPKw — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) May 13, 2026

“Preserving ancient monuments is a responsibility we take seriously,” a spokesperson for Thailand’s Ministry of Culture stated in earlier comments. “Our actions are guided by conservation needs and legal frameworks designed to protect our shared human heritage.”

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which both Thailand and Cambodia are members, has historically encouraged bilateral dialogue to resolve border disputes while promoting regional stability. However, the organization typically avoids direct intervention in bilateral territorial matters, preferring to facilitate communication rather than adjudicate claims.

For local communities near the disputed temples, the ongoing diplomatic tensions can have tangible impacts on daily life, tourism, and access to cultural sites. Residents on both sides of the border have expressed hopes for a peaceful resolution that allows for continued cultural exchange and economic cooperation.

“We share a long history and many cultural connections,” said a community leader from Surin province who requested anonymity. “It is our hope that dialogue, not confrontation, will guide the path forward.”

International heritage organizations, including UNESCO, have occasionally been called upon to assist in disputes involving culturally significant sites. However, such involvement typically requires consent from all parties and is focused on preservation rather than sovereignty determinations.

As diplomatic exchanges continue, both governments have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peaceful relations despite the current disagreement. Foreign ministry officials from Thailand and Cambodia have indicated that working-level consultations remain ongoing, though no timeline has been provided for a potential resolution.

For now, the three temples remain under Thai administration and on Thailand’s archaeological registry, while Cambodia maintains its protest and calls for the registration to be withdrawn. The situation underscores the complex interplay between cultural heritage management, territorial sovereignty, and diplomatic relations in Southeast Asia.

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Further updates regarding bilateral consultations, potential third-party mediation, or developments in the legal status of the disputed temples are expected as authorities on both sides continue to address this sensitive issue.

-Thailand News (TN)