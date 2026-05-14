Tugboat Sinks In Rough Seas Near Koh Thalu

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN, Thailand — A 60-tonne tugboat sank in rough seas near Koh Thalu in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, leaving one crew member missing and two others injured after they drifted in the water for two days and two nights before being rescued by a local fishing vessel, according to marine police and emergency response officials.

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The incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. on May 11 while the vessel, operated by Phairat Rungroj Company, was en route from Bang Pakong port to Koh Samui in Surat Thani province, where it was scheduled to tow another vessel. Three crew members were on board: an 18-year-old captain identified as Mr. Wu from Nakhon Sawan, a 15-year-old crew member Ms. Wa from Buriram, and an 18-year-old sailor Mr. Phu from Samut Prakan, who remains missing.

According to survivor accounts, the tugboat encountered severe storms and powerful winds while navigating near Koh Thalu. Water began leaking into the engine room as the captain attempted to steer the vessel away from heavy waves and toward sheltered waters near the island. Despite efforts to control the boat against the force of the wind and sea, the vessel ultimately capsized. During the sinking, Mr. Phu disappeared beneath the water, while the two surviving crew members managed to stay afloat until their rescue.

The survivors were discovered around 8:00 a.m. on May 13 by a local fishing boat operated by a fisherman known as “Tai Kim,” who spotted them floating in the sea and calling for help near Koh Thalu in Moo 5, Sai Thong subdistrict, Bang Saphan district. Emergency responders from Bang Saphan Noi Hospital transported the two individuals to medical facilities for treatment of exhaustion and severe fatigue resulting from prolonged exposure to the elements.

“Their survival is a testament to both their resilience and the vigilance of local fishing communities,” said a spokesperson for Bang Saphan Noi Police. “We are grateful to the fishermen who responded quickly to their distress calls.”

Authorities launched a coordinated search operation involving marine police, rescue units, and local fishing crews after the incident was reported on May 13. Search efforts continue in waters surrounding Koh Thalu, with officials expressing hope that the missing crew member, Mr. Phu, will be located as quickly as possible.

“We are deploying all available resources to locate Mr. Phu,” said a representative from the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Rescue Coordination Center. “Every hour matters in situations like this, and we ask anyone with information or who may have spotted anything unusual in the area to come forward immediately.”

The Gulf of Thailand, where the incident occurred, is known for seasonal weather patterns that can produce sudden storms and rough seas, particularly during transitional periods between monsoon seasons. Maritime safety experts emphasize the importance of weather monitoring, proper vessel maintenance, and emergency preparedness for all commercial and recreational marine operations.

“Even experienced crews can face unexpected challenges at sea,” noted a Bangkok-based maritime safety analyst who requested anonymity. “This incident underscores the need for robust communication systems, life-saving equipment, and coordinated rescue protocols to protect those who work on the water.”

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The Phairat Rungroj Company has not issued a detailed public statement regarding the incident, though sources familiar with the operation indicate that the company is cooperating fully with authorities and providing support to the families of the affected crew members. Under Thai labor law, employers are responsible for ensuring safe working conditions and providing assistance to workers injured or missing in the course of employment.

For the families of the crew members, the uncertainty surrounding Mr. Phu’s fate has been profoundly difficult. Local authorities and victim support services have been activated to provide counseling, logistical assistance, and liaison support during this challenging period. Privacy protocols are being observed to protect the dignity of those affected.

The rescue of the two survivors by a local fishing vessel highlights the critical role that coastal communities play in maritime safety. Fishermen operating in the area often serve as first responders in emergency situations, leveraging their knowledge of local waters and weather patterns to assist those in distress.

“We fish these waters every day, and we look out for one another,” said the fisherman who rescued the survivors, speaking through a local interpreter. “When we saw them waving, we knew we had to help. We hope their friend is found soon.”

Marine police have indicated that an investigation into the circumstances of the sinking will be conducted to determine whether equipment failure, weather conditions, or other factors contributed to the incident. Findings from such inquiries can inform future safety improvements and regulatory adjustments for commercial maritime operations.

As search operations continue, authorities have appealed to vessels operating in the area to remain vigilant and report any sightings of debris, personal effects, or individuals in the water. Even seemingly minor observations can prove valuable in narrowing search zones and increasing the likelihood of a successful rescue.

For Thailand’s maritime industry, incidents like this serve as reminders of the inherent risks associated with ocean operations and the importance of maintaining robust safety standards. The Royal Thai Navy, marine police, and provincial rescue services regularly conduct training exercises and coordination drills to enhance response capabilities for maritime emergencies.

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Further updates regarding the search for Mr. Phu, the condition of the rescued crew members, and any investigative findings are expected as authorities provide additional information through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)