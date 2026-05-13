Meteorological Department Issues Heavy Rain Warning For Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thailand’s Meteorological Department has issued a weather advisory forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across multiple regions of the country from Thursday through Monday next week, warning residents and travelers to prepare for potential flash floods, surface run-off, and hazardous marine conditions.

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Sugunyanee Yavinchan, Director-General of the Meteorological Department, announced the forecast on Wednesday, stating that the northern, central, eastern, and southern regions of Thailand should anticipate significant precipitation during the five-day period. Authorities have highlighted particular concerns for slopes, waterways, and low-lying areas, where rapid water accumulation could trigger flash flooding and dangerous run-off conditions.

“The combination of an active low-pressure system moving into the upper Bay of Bengal and a strengthening southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand is creating conditions conducive to intense rainfall,” Director-General Sugunyanee explained. “We urge the public to monitor weather updates closely and take appropriate precautions.”

The Meteorological Department’s forecast indicates that rainfall intensity may vary by location, with some areas experiencing prolonged downpours while others face brief but intense thunderstorms. Urban centers, including Bangkok, may encounter localized flooding in areas with limited drainage capacity, while rural and mountainous regions face heightened risks of landslides and soil erosion.

In addition to terrestrial weather concerns, marine conditions in the Andaman Sea are expected to deteriorate. Waves are forecast to reach heights of two to three meters during normal conditions and exceed three meters during thundershowers. Director-General Sugunyanee advised that small boats should remain ashore throughout the warning period to ensure the safety of fishermen, tour operators, and recreational mariners.

“We understand that these conditions may impact fishing activities and coastal tourism,” she noted. “However, the safety of life at sea must remain our highest priority. We ask vessel operators to heed these advisories and postpone non-essential voyages until conditions improve.”

Thailand’s rainy season, typically influenced by the southwest monsoon from May through October, brings vital water resources for agriculture but also poses recurring challenges for infrastructure, transportation, and public safety. The current forecast aligns with seasonal patterns, though the intensity and duration of the predicted rainfall warrant heightened vigilance.

Government agencies, including the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, have activated preparedness protocols in anticipation of potential weather-related emergencies. Provincial authorities in high-risk areas have been instructed to monitor water levels, inspect drainage systems, and coordinate with local communities to ensure rapid response capabilities.

Meteorological Dept warned 46 provinces of heavy rain, strong winds, flash floods & possible forest runoff, with #Bangkok & surrounding areas also affected. Southern provinces face heavy rain, while nationwide rainfall is expected to intensify further from May 14-18. #Thailand pic.twitter.com/7LZOinZpxc — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) May 13, 2026

“For residents in flood-prone areas, we recommend securing property, preparing emergency supplies, and staying informed through official weather channels,” said a spokesperson for the Disaster Prevention Department. “Early action can significantly reduce risks to life and property.”

Travelers planning visits to Thailand during the warning period are advised to build flexibility into their itineraries, as heavy rainfall may affect road conditions, flight schedules, and outdoor activities. Tour operators in popular destinations such as Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Koh Samui have indicated they are monitoring the situation and will adjust programs as necessary to ensure visitor safety.

Agricultural communities, which depend on monsoon rains for crop cultivation, face a delicate balance between welcoming beneficial precipitation and managing excess water that could damage fields or delay planting. The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has encouraged farmers to consult local extension offices for guidance on water management and crop protection strategies.

Meteorological experts note that climate variability, influenced by broader global patterns such as El Niño and La Niña, can affect the timing and intensity of Thailand’s monsoon seasons. While the current forecast reflects typical seasonal behavior, ongoing research aims to improve predictive accuracy and support more resilient planning across sectors.

“Understanding weather patterns helps us prepare, but nature always retains an element of unpredictability,” said a Bangkok-based climate researcher who requested anonymity. “The best approach is to combine reliable forecasts with practical readiness and community cooperation.”

The Meteorological Department has committed to providing regular updates throughout the warning period via its official website, mobile applications, and social media channels. Residents and visitors are encouraged to enable emergency alerts on their devices and to follow guidance from local authorities.

For those in affected areas, practical safety measures include avoiding travel through flooded roads, staying away from fast-moving waterways, securing loose outdoor items, and maintaining communication with family members during severe weather events. Emergency hotlines, including the Disaster Prevention Department’s 1784 number, remain available 24 hours a day for assistance.

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As Thailand navigates this period of heightened weather activity, authorities emphasize that preparedness, awareness, and community solidarity are essential to minimizing impacts and ensuring public safety. Further updates regarding rainfall intensity, flood warnings, and marine conditions are expected as the Meteorological Department continues to monitor evolving atmospheric patterns.

-Thailand News (TN)