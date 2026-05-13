Nine Arrested In Major African Ivory Smuggling Sting Across Seven Thai Provinces

BANGKOK, Thailand — Nine individuals have been arrested and 250 kilograms of African ivory confiscated in a coordinated law enforcement operation spanning seven provinces, authorities announced Monday, marking a significant breakthrough in efforts to combat the transnational wildlife trafficking network smuggling illicit tusks into Thailand via Vietnam.

Thai Police Seize over 9.9 Tons of Ivory in Past Six Years

Police Lieutenant General Natthasak Chaowanasai, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, stated that the operation targeted an illicit trade network operating through a Facebook group named ‘Khiaw Nga Khrueang Rang Chak Sat’—translated as “fangs, tusks and talismans made from animal products.” Detectives from the Central Investigation Bureau, working alongside officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, conducted undercover purchases from the group and submitted the acquired items for forensic analysis. Laboratory results confirmed the products were crafted from African elephant ivory, prompting coordinated raids on 11 premises across Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Chumphon, Kamphaeng Phet, Samut Sakhon, Songkhla, and Uthai Thani provinces on May 7.

The operation resulted in the arrest of nine Thai nationals and the seizure of finished ivory products—including Buddha amulets, knife handles, and prayer beads—as well as processing tools such as saws and drills used to carve raw tusks. Authorities estimate the total value of confiscated goods at approximately 9.9 million baht.

According to investigators, the ivory originated in Africa, was shipped by sea to Vietnam, and then smuggled across the Mekong River into Thailand. Vietnamese workers residing in Thailand allegedly assisted in sourcing the raw ivory for the domestic suspects, who then processed the tusks into carved items for sale through online platforms and local markets.

“The trading group had been active for approximately one year, with total sales estimated at around 10 million baht,” Pol Lt Gen Natthasak noted. “The nine suspects have reportedly confessed to their involvement, and police are now working to identify and apprehend the Vietnamese smugglers who facilitated the cross-border transport.”

Sadudee Punpugdee, director of wild fauna and flora protection at the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, emphasized that possession of African ivory remains strictly illegal under Thai law, regardless of whether the items are raw tusks or finished carvings. “Thailand is committed to ending its role in the global wildlife trade,” Sadudee stated. “The seized ivory will be securely stored pending the conclusion of all legal proceedings, after which it will be destroyed in accordance with international protocols.”

The operation underscores the persistent challenge of wildlife trafficking in Southeast Asia, a region that has historically served as both a transit hub and consumer market for illicit ivory. Despite international bans on commercial ivory trade under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), criminal networks continue to exploit porous borders, online marketplaces, and demand for carved artifacts to move products from source countries to end consumers.

15 million baht worth of ivory tusks seized at Suvarnabhumi airport

Thailand has faced scrutiny in recent years over its domestic ivory markets, prompting regulatory reforms aimed at strengthening enforcement and reducing demand. The 2015 Ivory Act introduced stricter controls on the possession and trade of domestic elephant ivory, though challenges remain in distinguishing legally registered domestic ivory from smuggled African tusks—a distinction that traffickers often exploit to launder illicit goods.

Law enforcement officials note that social media platforms have increasingly become venues for wildlife crime, with closed groups and encrypted messaging enabling sellers to operate with reduced visibility. “Online marketplaces require vigilant monitoring and cross-platform cooperation,” said a cybersecurity specialist familiar with wildlife trafficking investigations. “Criminals adapt quickly, so our strategies must evolve just as rapidly.”

The nine arrested suspects face charges under Thailand’s Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act, which carries penalties including imprisonment and substantial fines. Prosecutors will evaluate the evidence gathered during the undercover operation, forensic analyses, and suspect confessions as they prepare formal charges. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty through judicial proceedings.

International cooperation played a critical role in the investigation, with Thai authorities coordinating with counterparts in Vietnam and African source countries to trace the ivory’s supply chain. Regional law enforcement networks, including the ASEAN Wildlife Enforcement Network, facilitate information sharing and joint operations targeting transnational wildlife crime.

For conservation advocates, the seizure represents a meaningful disruption to trafficking networks but also a reminder of the scale of the challenge. “Every kilogram of ivory recovered saves lives—both elephant lives and the integrity of ecosystems,” said a representative from a Thailand-based wildlife protection organization. “But lasting solutions require reducing consumer demand, strengthening border controls, and ensuring that legal frameworks keep pace with criminal innovation.”

The confiscated ivory will remain in secure storage while legal cases proceed. Once all judicial processes are concluded, the materials will be publicly destroyed—a practice intended to signal Thailand’s commitment to ending complicity in the global ivory trade and to deter future trafficking attempts.

22kg of ivory seized from passenger on bus from Laos

As the investigation expands, authorities have appealed to the public to report suspicious online activity related to wildlife products and to refrain from purchasing items of uncertain origin. Further updates regarding additional arrests, international cooperation efforts, and policy developments are expected as the case advances through Thailand’s legal system.