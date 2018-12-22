22kg of ivory seized from passenger on bus from Laos





NAKHON PHANOM: Officials have seized 930 items of ivory from a Vietnamese woman attempting to bring them into the country from Laos.

Provincial customs chief Naratchapol Lertratchatapasorn said on Monday Than Nguen Kee Thanh, 43, was taken into custody at the border checkpoint on Sunday after she arrived by bus from Thakhek in the Lao province of Khammuane.

PATTANAPONG SRIPIENCHAI

BANGKOK POST

