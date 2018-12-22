Highway 22 from Nakhon Phanom to Udon Thani

Highway 22 from Nakhon Phanom to Udon Thani. Photo: Hdamm.

Isan

22kg of ivory seized from passenger on bus from Laos

By TN / December 17, 2018

NAKHON PHANOM: Officials have seized 930 items of ivory from a Vietnamese woman attempting to bring them into the country from Laos.

Provincial customs chief Naratchapol Lertratchatapasorn said on Monday Than Nguen Kee Thanh, 43, was taken into custody at the border checkpoint on Sunday after she arrived by bus from Thakhek in the Lao province of Khammuane.

Full story: Bangkok Post

PATTANAPONG SRIPIENCHAI
BANGKOK POST

