Teen charged in deadly grenade blast at Phichit temple fair





A Phichit temple fair held in memory of a deceased former abbot turned deadly late Sunday night when teenage rivalry resulted in a grenade explosion that killed one youngster and hospitalised four other people.

A 16-year-old boy identified only as “Beer” is accused of throwing the grenade at rivals in a crowd gathered in front of a stage for a concert at Wat Wang Ngiew in Moo 4, Dong Charoen district, at 11pm.

