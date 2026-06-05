20 Pakistanis Clash on Pattaya Beach, Two Injured

PATTAYA, Chon Buri — A massive physical altercation involving approximately 20 Pakistani nationals erupted on Pattaya Beach in the early hours of Thursday, resulting in two individuals being hospitalized and prompting the mass detention of all involved parties by local law enforcement.

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The violent confrontation occurred at approximately 1:05 a.m. on June 5, 2026, in the vicinity of the Pattaya City Police Station in Chon Buri province. According to bystander footage and initial police reports, the incident originated from a dispute on a social media messaging application. The online argument quickly escalated into physical challenges, with both factions agreeing to meet on the beach to settle their grievances in person. Witnesses observed the group arguing intensely before splitting into opposing sides and engaging in a chaotic brawl in full view of nearby Thai and foreign tourists.

The fight rapidly intensified as participants resorted to using concealed weapons. One victim sustained a severe head injury after being struck with a hard object, suspected by authorities to be a knuckle duster. Another individual suffered a laceration to the hand after being cut with a bladed weapon. The sudden outbreak of violence caused widespread alarm among beachgoers, who were forced to retreat as the chaotic fight unfolded along the shoreline.

Officers from the Pattaya City Police Station, under the direction of Police Sub-Lieutenant Chewalit Suwanmanee, swiftly responded to the scene and successfully brought the volatile situation under control. Emergency medical responders arrived to administer immediate first aid to the injured parties before transporting them to a local hospital for further medical treatment. Following the restoration of order, police detained all individuals involved in the melee for questioning.

During the processing of the detainees at the police station, observers noted that several members of the group were seen holding bags containing a kratom-based beverage. Additionally, many of the detained individuals actively attempted to avoid media cameras and shield their faces upon realizing they were being filmed by journalists covering the incident.

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The Royal Thai Police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the beach brawl. Investigators are currently reviewing bystander video footage, analyzing physical evidence, and collecting witness statements to establish a clear timeline of events and determine individual culpability. Under Thai law, participating in a public affray, assault, and the possession or use of weapons such as knuckle dusters and blades in public spaces carry severe criminal penalties. Authorities will determine the specific charges against each detainee based on the gathered evidence once the preliminary inquiry is concluded. The two injured victims remain under medical care as the legal proceedings advance.

-Thailand News (TN)