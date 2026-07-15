Kuwaiti Tourists Allege Fake Fines By Uniformed Officers In Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand — A group of Kuwaiti tourists has come forward with serious allegations of extortion, claiming that uniformed police officers in Pattaya repeatedly demanded illicit cash traffic fines in secluded locations and issued fraudulent receipts. The complaints, made public on the evening of July 14 following a month-long holiday in the coastal city, have raised significant concerns regarding law enforcement integrity and the safety of international visitors.

Gang of alleged fake police arrested after allegedly extorting woman in Pattaya

According to the tourists, who spoke through an interpreter, they were subjected to a systematic pattern of harassment over several nights. They alleged being stopped between two and five times on single occasions, typically after midnight, and were each asked to pay arbitrary fines ranging from 2,500 to 5,000 baht. The visitors stated that while they understand and respect Thailand’s traffic laws, including regulations governing motorcycle operation, the enforcement process they experienced was highly irregular and coercive.

The tourists claimed that instead of being directed to a formal police station to settle the alleged infractions, officers escorted them to isolated, secluded locations. They alleged that an unidentified individual collected the cash while uniformed officers stood nearby, and that cash was the only accepted method of payment. The group further stated they were explicitly warned that their motorcycles would be impounded if they refused to pay on the spot. Requests to resolve the matter at a police station or an official impound area were reportedly denied.

To substantiate their claims, the visitors provided secretly recorded video footage of the negotiations, alongside the physical receipt slips handed to them during the encounters. The tourists noted that the receipts resembled those issued by small retail shops rather than official government documents, though they did list the alleged offense and fine amount. They also claimed that demanding a receipt incurred an additional, unofficial fee of 500 baht. When the visitors later presented these slips to other law enforcement personnel, they were informed that the documents were entirely fake.

The situation reportedly escalated following a minor traffic collision in which some members of the group fell from their motorcycles. The tourists alleged that two or three officers from the same group intervened, not to assist, but to impose further fines in the same clandestine manner, despite the visitors being unaware of any specific offense they had committed.

Kuwaiti tourists allege extortion by #Pattaya police. The visitors, who admitted committing traffic offences, said they were willing to pay legitimate fines but questioned why they were repeatedly stopped, charged 3,500–5,000 baht in cash, and allegedly asked to pay an extra 500… pic.twitter.com/cB1zweH2Of — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) July 15, 2026

The psychological impact of these encounters has been profound. The visitors, who have traveled to Pattaya numerous times in the past, stated that they had previously viewed the city as a safe destination due to its visible policing against crime. However, they noted that this recent experience has left them feeling more afraid of the police than of criminals, expressing deep concern that such practices could severely damage Pattaya’s reputation as a premier tourist destination.

In response to these allegations, the tourists have formally requested that senior local and national police commanders launch a thorough investigation to establish the facts and take decisive disciplinary action if wrongdoing is confirmed. They emphasized that their goal is to protect the integrity and global image of the city they have long enjoyed visiting.

For foreign visitors and expatriates, this incident serves as a critical reminder to remain vigilant during traffic stops. Authorities and legal experts advise travelers to always request clear, specific details regarding any alleged offense, demand to settle fines exclusively through recognized official channels at a police station, and retain all official documentation. Any demand for cash-only payments or the presentation of unofficial-looking receipts should be treated with extreme caution and reported to higher authorities.

Pattaya police investigating claims of fake Police extorting money over E-cigarettes

As the allegations gain public attention, pressure is mounting on regional law enforcement to address the claims transparently.

-Thailand News (TN)