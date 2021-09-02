  • September 2, 2021
Gang of alleged fake police arrested after allegedly extorting woman in Pattaya

Parked Police Pickup. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.



A group of men described as a gang of “fake police” by Pattaya Police has been arrested after allegedly detaining a young Thai woman in a dog kennel and extorting from her 50,000 baht in Pattaya.

Today (September 2nd), a team from the Pattaya City Police led by Police Deputy Chief Colonel Tanawut Kongjira, has arrested Mr. Pakorn Sangpreawpraw, 28, Mr. Santi Janthong, 37, and Mr. Sukjai Horthongkam, 34, and charged them initially with impersonating a police officer.

