Pattaya City Police Chief, four others transferred immediately, face probes over nightclub raids





Pattaya – Five senior police officers, including police Chief Prawit Chorseng, have been transferred to inactive posts effective immediately as of this afternoon, Sunday, June 2nd, 2019.

The transfer is punitive in nature due to a raid on two popular local night clubs, The Brazil pub, and the 90’s Bar, that we reported on yesterday, in which over 150 people tested positive for drugs, 60 bags of crystal methamphetamine were found, along with shisha pipes, a loaded 9mm pistol, a pocket knife, multiple license violations and open well past legal operating hours selling alcohol.

