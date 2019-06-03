Mon. Jun 3rd, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Pattaya City Police Chief, four others transferred immediately, face probes over nightclub raids

1 min read
17 mins ago TN
Thai Police motorcycle

Tiger Boxer Thai Police motorbike. Photo: Highway Patrol Images / flickr.


Pattaya – Five senior police officers, including police Chief Prawit Chorseng, have been transferred to inactive posts effective immediately as of this afternoon, Sunday, June 2nd, 2019.

The transfer is punitive in nature due to a raid on two popular local night clubs, The Brazil pub, and the 90’s Bar, that we reported on yesterday, in which over 150 people tested positive for drugs, 60 bags of crystal methamphetamine were found, along with shisha pipes, a loaded 9mm pistol, a pocket knife, multiple license violations and open well past legal operating hours selling alcohol.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Two popular local Night Clubs raided, weapons and drugs found, over 140 people test positive for drugs

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Sattahip Officials on the hunt for woman seen naked at street marker in Jomtien

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Guinness World Record attempt at this years Bikini Beach Run on June 8th at 10:00AM

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Anti-junta activist Ja New attacked again by unidentified men

1 min ago TN
1 min read

Pattaya City Police Chief, four others transferred immediately, face probes over nightclub raids

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Police Launch Probe as Member of Merkel’s Party Found Dead With Head Wound

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket safe, dengue growth slows in May amidst soaring fears online

28 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close