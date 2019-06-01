Two popular local Night Clubs raided, weapons and drugs found, over 140 people test positive for drugs





Pattaya – At 4:00 AM this morning local and regional police, Army, Immigration, tourist police, and city officials conducted simultaneous raids on two popular local nightclubs, the Brazil Club located off of South Pattaya Road and The 90’s pub, located on Soi Bongkot.

Officials stated the raids were in response to complaints from locals about both clubs being open until dawn daily and suspicion of underage patrons and drug use. It turns out that both suspicions were correct.

