Firefighters in action
Pattaya

Large Fire destroys Korean Restaurant Yang Mi on South Pattaya Road, no injuries, building destroyed

By TN / August 3, 2018

At 4:30AM on early Thursday morning, August 2nd, a major fire destroyed the popular Yang Mi Restaurant located on South Pattaya Road.

Eight fire engines were required to put out the fire which drew a heavy crowd of observers despite the early hour. It took roughly an hour to extinguish the fire. City officials and fireman combed the wreckage and determined that the building was closed at the time and there were no injuries or deaths due to the fire.

Full story and photos: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

