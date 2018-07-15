Thai fire engine and firefighters
Pattaya

Pattaya condo hit by fire

By TN / July 15, 2018

CHON BURI: A fire broke out in a room in a condominium building in Pattaya early Sunday, causing about 500,000 baht damage. There were no casualties.

Pattaya City dispatched eight fire engines to Niran Grand Condominium in tambon Nong Prue on being notified of the fire, which broke out in Room No.261 on the 4th floor at about 3am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST

