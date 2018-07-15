Pattaya condo hit by fire





CHON BURI: A fire broke out in a room in a condominium building in Pattaya early Sunday, causing about 500,000 baht damage. There were no casualties.

Pattaya City dispatched eight fire engines to Niran Grand Condominium in tambon Nong Prue on being notified of the fire, which broke out in Room No.261 on the 4th floor at about 3am.

