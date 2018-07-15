Phuket marine chief removed over Phoenix boat tragedy





The Marine Department has ordered an immediate transfer of the chief officer of Phuket Marine Office and the setting up of a panel to consider disciplinary action against him for alleged dereliction of duty that led to the sinking of Phoenix drive boat off Phuket on July 5, resulting in the deaths of 47 Chinese tourists.

An informed Marine Department source said that the Phuket Marine Office director was alleged to have allowed Phoenix dive boat to venture out to sea for a tour of Koy Heh and Koh Mai Thon despite earlier warning of rough seas and for all vessels to anchor at port. Besides, the actual number of passengers on board did not match the passenger’s manifest.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article