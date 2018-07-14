B-Lay Tong Phuket
Chinese tour cancellations for Phuket ‘worse than estimated’

By TN / July 14, 2018

PHUKET: A leading figure in Phuket’s tourism industry has warned that the current state of advance booking cancellations of Chinese tourists could be worse than first reported in the aftermath of the Phoenix boat disaster, which killed 47 tourists.

Tourism and Sports Permanent Secretary Pongpanu Svetarundra in Phuket yesterday revealed that Chinese tourist advance bookings in Phuket have been slammed with 10-15% cancellations.

