Chinese tour cancellations for Phuket ‘worse than estimated’





PHUKET: A leading figure in Phuket’s tourism industry has warned that the current state of advance booking cancellations of Chinese tourists could be worse than first reported in the aftermath of the Phoenix boat disaster, which killed 47 tourists.

Tourism and Sports Permanent Secretary Pongpanu Svetarundra in Phuket yesterday revealed that Chinese tourist advance bookings in Phuket have been slammed with 10-15% cancellations.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Sirapisit Bunchoocheep

The Phuket News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.