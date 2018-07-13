Phi Phi Lay island, Thailand
Phuket

Search for Phoenix dead is over: last body found near Phi Phi Island

By TN / July 13, 2018

PHUKET: Officials have reported that the last body sought as still missing from the Phoenix tour boat disaster last Thursday was found today (July 11).

The body was found by search teams near Phi Phi Island at about 2pm, and reported as confirmed at the Disaster Command Centre set up at the Phuket Marine Office at Chalong Pier by Rear Admiral Jaroenphon Khumrasee, Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Naval Third Area Command, based at Cape Panwa on Phuket’s east coast, at 5pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News

