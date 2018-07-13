Pattaya Beer bar
Jomtien: Belgian loses watch to foreign grifter

By TN / July 13, 2018

PATTAYA:– A Belgian tourist said he was robbed by a Middle Eastern man he befriended in a Jomtien restaurant and took back to his hotel room.

J. M. filed a police complaint against Waqar Ahmad July 2, a day before he was scheduled to leave Thailand and four days after the Middle Eastern expat in his mid-20s allegedly stole his new Calvin Klein watch and held it ransom for 5,000 baht.

