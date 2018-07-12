Prayut Chan-ocha and government members
News

Prayut thanks all for helping with rescue mission

By TN / July 12, 2018

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha today thanked all who have contributed to the successful search and rescue mission that saved 12 young footballers and their coach from more than two weeks of being stranded in Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai.

Speaking in a special programme on TV Pool of Thailand, Gen Prayut said upon learning of the disappearance of the Wild Boars soccer team on June 23 the government mobilized all resources both domestically and internationally to search for the boys and their coach. The operation ended successfully after 17 days with all the 13 people safely freed from the cave in what has come to be known as one of the most difficult high-risk rescue operations.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close