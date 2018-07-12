Prayut thanks all for helping with rescue mission





Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha today thanked all who have contributed to the successful search and rescue mission that saved 12 young footballers and their coach from more than two weeks of being stranded in Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai.

Speaking in a special programme on TV Pool of Thailand, Gen Prayut said upon learning of the disappearance of the Wild Boars soccer team on June 23 the government mobilized all resources both domestically and internationally to search for the boys and their coach. The operation ended successfully after 17 days with all the 13 people safely freed from the cave in what has come to be known as one of the most difficult high-risk rescue operations.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.