SIM seller used fake ID with Prayut’s photo on it





A 31-year-old man has been arrested for using a forged ID card with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s photo on it to register for SIM cards for resale to foreigners in Pattaya.

Peeramet Wongthongkuea was arrested at a shop in South Pattaya, Chon Buri province, on Wednesday evening, Pol Col Krisana Patanacharoen, police deputy spokesman, said on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

