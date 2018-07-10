All boys and coach rescued from Tham Luang cave





All boys and their coach have been successfully rescued from Tham Luang cave in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai on the third day of the rescue operations.

All rescued boys and coach are in good condition but quarantined at hospital due to concerns of infection.

Over 1,000 people were involved in the rescue operation, including a Thai Navy SEAL team and foreign expert divers from United Kingdom, Europe, USA and Australia have been actively participating in the rescue efforts.

On 23 June 2018, twelve boys aged 11 to 17 from a local football team called Wild Boars, and their 25-year-old football coach became stranded in Tham Luang cave. Heavy rains partially flooded the cave during their visit and they were unable to exit.

The rescue effort expanded into a massive operation amid intense worldwide media coverage. On 2 July, over nine days after they went missing, British divers discovered the missing team, all alive, on an elevated rock about 3.2 kilometers from the cave entrance.

Saman Kunan, a 38 years-old volunteer and former Thai Navy Seal from Roi Et, died during the rescue operations on his way out of the cave complex where he had been delivering air tanks to different locations.

Founder of Space X and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk offered assistance for the evacuation of the 12 boys and their football coach trapped in Tham Luang cave, and personally delivered a ‘kid-sized’ mini submarine to the cave, but Thai authorities said the idea is ‘not practical’. Also the Australian doctor Richard Harris, who has 30 years of diving experience, played a key role in the cave rescue.

