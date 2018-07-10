Tham Khao Luang Cave
Elon Musk delivers mini-sub to Tham Luang Cave

By TN / July 10, 2018

CHIANG RAI, 10th July 2018 (NNT) – Founder of Space X Elon Musk has personally delivered a mini-submarine to Tham Luang Cave so that it may be used if needed to help the remaining members of Moo Pa Academy youth football team who became trapped in the cave on June 23.

Famed Space X and Tesla founder Elon Musk has posted a video clip to his personal Instagram account after announcing he would offer help in the rescue of young members of the the Moo Pa Academy youth football team. The clip posted to @elonmusk is 28 seconds long and shows the CEO personally surveying Tham Luang Cave and assessing its water level.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

