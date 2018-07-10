Street in Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai

Man arrested over alleged rape, slashing of 74-year-old Chiang Mai woman

By TN / July 10, 2018

A 30-year-old man was arrested early on Tuesday after he allegedly raped and robbed a 74-year-old woman in Chiang Mai before cutting her throat late Monday night.

The victim is in critical condition.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close