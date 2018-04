PHUKET: A Russian woman was saved from bleeding to death after she used a knife to repeatedly slash her throat while inside a Patong 7-11 yesterday morning (Apr 6).

The woman, a 41-year old Russian national was wearing black pants and yellow vest as she entered the 7-11 store at Ratchauthit Road at 8:33am on April 6.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News