Ad hoc panel to be set up for research and development of marijuana for medical use

The Ministry of Public Health will set up an ad hoc committee tasked with conducting research and development of marijuana for medical purpose, Public Health Minister Dr Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn said on Wednesday (April 5).

He added that members of the committee would be drawn from various sectors, especially academics and researchers from Rangsit University, with Dr Sophon Mekthon, chairman of the Government Pharmaceutical Organization, to be approached to head the committee.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS