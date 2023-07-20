Russian Women Arrested in Phuket for Allegedly Providing Salon and Nail Services









Three Russian women were arrested in Thalang for allegedly providing salon and nail services which is a protected occupation only for Thai people.

Lieutenant Colonel Tawan Lekmart of the Cherng Talay Police told the Phuket Express that they and Phuket Immigration Officers on Tuesday (July 18th) arrested three Russian women who were identified only as Ms. Mazhitova, 22, Ms. Moiseenko, 32, and Ms. Nesterova, 26, at a salon in Cherng Talay.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

