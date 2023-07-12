Russian Fined 2,500 Baht After Riding the Wrong Way on One-Way Road in Phuket

TN July 12, 2023 0
Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town. Photo: Christophe95. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The Phuket City Traffic Police told the Phuket Express that on Monday (July 10th), a foreign rider was seen riding a motorbike the wrong way on the Thalang Road in Phuket Old Town which is a one-way Road.

Russian Man Climbs Famous Chalong Temple and Jumps

The Russian rider was identified by police only as Mr. Armeekan. He was taken to Phuket City Police Station and he faced charges of riding without a driving license and was fined 1,000 Baht, and reckless riding, for which he was fined 1,000 Baht, and also riding in the wrong direction for which he was fined 500 Baht. In total he was fined 2,500 baht.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck

Morning Fire Guts Bar on Bangla Road in Patong, No Injuries

TN July 10, 2023 0
Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night

Officials Inspect Entertainment Venues in Phuket Town

TN July 9, 2023 0
Tourist police Toyota car in Thailand

Five People Arrested After Fifteen Gun Shots Fired in Public Area in Kathu

TN July 6, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Russian Fined 2,500 Baht After Riding the Wrong Way on One-Way Road in Phuket

TN July 12, 2023 0
Tourist Police car in Pattaya.

Two German Suspects in Murder of Hans Peter Mack Arrested, Pakistani Suspect Still at Large

TN July 12, 2023 0
Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

Thai Election Commission sends Pita shareholding case to Charter Court

TN July 12, 2023 0
Crime Suppression Division police patch

German woman surrenders to Pattaya police in alleged involvement in Hans Peter Mack’s murder

TN July 11, 2023 0
Mount Everest in Nepal

Six dead after tourist helicopter crash near Everest

TN July 11, 2023 0