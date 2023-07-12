Russian Fined 2,500 Baht After Riding the Wrong Way on One-Way Road in Phuket









The Phuket City Traffic Police told the Phuket Express that on Monday (July 10th), a foreign rider was seen riding a motorbike the wrong way on the Thalang Road in Phuket Old Town which is a one-way Road.

The Russian rider was identified by police only as Mr. Armeekan. He was taken to Phuket City Police Station and he faced charges of riding without a driving license and was fined 1,000 Baht, and reckless riding, for which he was fined 1,000 Baht, and also riding in the wrong direction for which he was fined 500 Baht. In total he was fined 2,500 baht.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

