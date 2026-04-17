Six Days of Songkran: 216 Lives Lost on Thailand’s Roads

BANGKOK — Twenty-three more lives were lost on Thailand’s roads yesterday, pushing the cumulative death toll from six days of Songkran celebrations to 216, with 1,073 injuries recorded across 1,108 accidents, according to the latest figures from the Road Accidents Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre.

Songkran Road Accidents and Injuries Drop 20% From a Year Ago, Fatalities Also Decline

The single-day toll for Wednesday, the sixth day of the “seven dangerous days,” stood at 156 accidents, 23 deaths and 161 injuries. While these numbers reflect a modest improvement compared with the same period last year, they offer cold comfort to the families now mourning loved ones lost during what is supposed to be a time of joy and renewal. Speeding continued its reign as the deadliest factor on Thai roads, responsible for 43.59 percent of yesterday’s crashes, while drunk driving followed at 25.64 percent. Motorcycles, long the most vulnerable vehicle category, were involved in nearly 68 percent of all accidents, a statistic that underscores the urgent need for better enforcement of helmet laws and rider education.

The nature of the accidents themselves reveals a troubling pattern. A remarkable 89.74 percent of crashes occurred on straight roads, suggesting that driver error, fatigue and impairment—not hazardous curves or poor road design—are the primary killers. The evening hours between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. proved the most dangerous, accounting for nearly 18 percent of all incidents, a time when many travellers are on the road after a day of celebrations and alcohol consumption. Young adults aged 20 to 29 made up 24.46 percent of casualties, the highest of any age group, highlighting the disproportionate risk faced by younger drivers and passengers who may overestimate their abilities or underestimate the dangers of speeding and drink-driving.

Thailand records 216 deaths and 1,108 accidents in six days of Songkran travel, with speeding and drink-driving the main causes, officials say. #General https://t.co/VXDtIgkmVQ — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) April 16, 2026

Over the full six-day period from April 10 to 15, the northern province of Phrae recorded the highest number of accidents with 47 and the highest number of injuries with 49, cementing its unfortunate status as the country’s most dangerous locale for Songkran travel. Bangkok, however, recorded the highest death toll at 19, a reflection of the capital’s role as both a starting point and a destination for millions of holiday travellers navigating some of the nation’s busiest highways.

Two Teens Killed in Fall From Pickup Truck While Returning From Songkran Celebrations in Uthai Thani

As the seventh and final “dangerous day” unfolds, authorities are bracing for one last surge of traffic before the holiday officially ends. Adding to the risks, summer storms are forecast to hit several eastern and northeastern provinces tomorrow, bringing high winds, heavy rain and the danger of falling trees and power lines. Motorists are being warned to reduce speed, avoid driving under the influence, stay clear of large trees and unstable structures, and remain vigilant as the holiday draws to a close. For the thousands still making their way home, the journey is far from over, and the final toll has yet to be written.

-Thailand News (TN)